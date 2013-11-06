PARIS Nov 6 French leather goods maker Hermes
lifted its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday as it
posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter revenue at constant
exchange rates, helped by strong sales of fashion and silk
products.
Hermes, for which Japan and the United States are among its
biggest markets, was however hit by the weakness of the yen and
the U.S. dollar. Total revenue at current currencies in the
third quarter rose 5.5 percent.
Hermes said full-year sales growth at constant currencies
could exceed 11 percent, higher than its previous forecast of
growth of slightly more than 10 percent.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)