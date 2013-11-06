PARIS Nov 6 French leather goods maker Hermes lifted its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday as it posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter revenue at constant exchange rates, helped by strong sales of fashion and silk products.

Hermes, for which Japan and the United States are among its biggest markets, was however hit by the weakness of the yen and the U.S. dollar. Total revenue at current currencies in the third quarter rose 5.5 percent.

Hermes said full-year sales growth at constant currencies could exceed 11 percent, higher than its previous forecast of growth of slightly more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)