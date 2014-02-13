BRIEF-Egypt's East Delta Flour Mills nine-month pre-tax profit rises
* Nine-month profit before tax EGP 106.3 million versus EGP 53.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2p86sHC) Further company coverage: )
PARIS Feb 13 French luxury goods maker Hermes on Thursday posted a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, helped by solid demand for its leather handbags, silks and ready-to-wear, across regions although yen weakness weighed on growth.
The maker of 15,000 Birkin bags and 300-euro printed silk scarves said sales in the three months reached 1.092 billion euros ($1.48 billion), with a rise at constant exchange rates of 11 percent against analysts' expectations of 12 percent.
In the third quarter, sales at constant exchange rates were up 12.9 percent.
($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Andrew Callus, editing by James Regan)
