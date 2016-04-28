LONDON, April 28 Investment advisory group
Hermes EOS said it will oppose the appointment of Schroders
ex-Chief Executive Michael Dobson to the position of
Chairman at the fund firm, describing the plan as a breach of
corporate governance best practice.
"While we recognise the significant contribution that
Michael Dobson has made in his tenure as CEO, we are not able to
support the decision to appoint him as Chair," Hermes said in a
statement on Thursday.
"Although we recognise some of the key client, regulator and
strategic partner relationships he holds, we do not believe that
these justify a breach of a fundamental principle of UK
corporate governance and best practice that a CEO should not
become Chair of the company."
Hermes said it had advised its clients to vote against the
re-election of the senior independent director who led the
chairman selection process, but was supportive of the
appointment of Peter Harrison to CEO that Dobson vacated earlier
this year.
Schroders is due to hold its annual investor meeting on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn)