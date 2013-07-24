India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
Reuters Market Eye - Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) may miss the consensus forecast for the April-June quarter operating profit when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hero MotoCorp to report operating profit of 7.90 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 8.13 billion rupees.
Hero MotoCorp shares were down 0.37 percent at 11:53 a.m., compared with a 1.8 percent fall in the Nifty.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.