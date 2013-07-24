Customers look at a Hero MotoCorp Karizma motorbike at a Hero MotoCorp showroom in Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters Market Eye - Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) may miss the consensus forecast for the April-June quarter operating profit when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hero MotoCorp to report operating profit of 7.90 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 8.13 billion rupees.

Hero MotoCorp shares were down 0.37 percent at 11:53 a.m., compared with a 1.8 percent fall in the Nifty.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)