Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hero MotoCorp(HROM.NS) fall after its January-March profit adjusted for other income lagged some analysts estimates.
The motorcycle maker's other income grew by 17.7 percent to 1.23 billion rupees compared to 1.04 billion rupees in the same quarter last year, a company filing shows.
Hero MotoCorp said on Thursday March-quarter net profit was 5.54 billion rupees versus 5.74 billion rupees last year.
Hero MotoCorp stock was trading down nearly 1 percent as of 10: 25 a.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.