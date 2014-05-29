Customers look at a Hero MotoCorp Karizma motorbike at a Hero MotoCorp showroom in Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hero MotoCorp(HROM.NS) fall after its January-March profit adjusted for other income lagged some analysts estimates.

The motorcycle maker's other income grew by 17.7 percent to 1.23 billion rupees compared to 1.04 billion rupees in the same quarter last year, a company filing shows.

Hero MotoCorp said on Thursday March-quarter net profit was 5.54 billion rupees versus 5.74 billion rupees last year.

Hero MotoCorp stock was trading down nearly 1 percent as of 10: 25 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)