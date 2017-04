Employees work on an assembly line of Hero Motocorp during a media tour to the newly opened plant in Neemrana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of automobile companies gain sharply. Traders say sentiment is high as strong sales expected in the festive season.

Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) said it expected 40-50 percent higher sales in Dhanteras, considered an auspicious day for buying and making investments. Hero shares up 3.44 percent to hit an all-time high.

Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd (MRTI.NS) adds 1.9 percent and Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) is up 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)