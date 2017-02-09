MUMBAI, Feb 9 Three months ended Dec. 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated) Dec. 2016 Dec. 2015 Net Profit 7.72 7.93 Total income from operations 68.99 78.08 Note: Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a two-wheeler manufacturer (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Swati Bhat)