Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit up marginally, misses estimates
#Money News
November 1, 2017 / 11:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit up marginally, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India’s largest selling two-wheeler maker, reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing estimates.

FILE PHOTO: Employees work on an assembly line of Hero Motocorp during a media tour to the newly opened plant in Neemrana, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Profit came in at 10.10 billion rupees ($156.35 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 versus 10.04 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2h1QRJT

Analysts on average expected a profit of 10.40 billion rupees for the quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company sold about 2 million two-wheelers during the quarter, an increase of about 11 percent over the same period last year.

($1 = 64.6000 rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

