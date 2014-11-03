Wipro growth forecast hit by healthcare, weak retail
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said cancellations of healthcare projects and weak retail spending in its key U.S. market would hit revenue growth.
NEW DELHI Hero MotoCorp Ltd(HROM.NS), India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Sunday its sales in October fell 8 percent from a year earlier to 575,056 units.
The company sold 625,420 units in October 2013.
Since its split from Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said cancellations of healthcare projects and weak retail spending in its key U.S. market would hit revenue growth.
SINGAPORE Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Wednesday as data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories and record supplies in the rest of the world cast doubt on OPEC's ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.