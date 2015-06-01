An employee works on an assembly line during a media tour to a newly opened plant of Hero Motocorp in Neemrana, in Rajasthan, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Monday its sales for the month of May fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier.

Hero sold 569,876 two-wheelers in May versus 602,481 vehicles in May 2014.

Since its split from Japan's Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)