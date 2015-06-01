RBI begins 'corrective action' for IDBI Bank over bad loans
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Monday its sales for the month of May fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier.
Hero sold 569,876 two-wheelers in May versus 602,481 vehicles in May 2014.
Since its split from Japan's Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW DELHI Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source said on Tuesday, as the oil giant cuts output as part of global supply pact and trims exports to meet rising domestic demand for power during hot summer months.