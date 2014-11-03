NEW DELHI Nov 3 Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Sunday its sales in October fell 8 percent from a year earlier to 575,056 units.

The company sold 625,420 units in October 2013.

Since its split from Japan's Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anand Basu)