NEW DELHI Feb 2 Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Monday its sales in January fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 558,982 units.

The company sold 561,253 units in January 2014.

Since its split from Japan's Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)