BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI Aug 1 Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Friday its July sales rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 529,862 units.
The company had sold 487,545 units in July 2013.
Since its 2011 split from Japan's Honda Motor Co, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago