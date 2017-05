Customers look at a Hero MotoCorp Karizma motorbike at a Hero MotoCorp showroom in Ahmedabad April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI Shares in Hero MotCorp Ltd(HROM.NS), India's largest motorcycle manufacturer, gain as much as 5.4 percent in early morning trade after the company's January-March profit beat street estimates for the first quarter in six.

Hero reported a net profit of 5.74 billion rupeesfor the three months to end-March on Friday compared to analysts expectations of 4.98 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)