* 20 pct rise in Q4 profit misses street forecast

* Weakened rupee jacks up costs

* Hikes prices of most products, blames input costs

* Targets 1 mln exports by FY16

By Henry Foy

MUMBAI, May 2 India's Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, hiked prices and targeted industry-beating future sales growth as it blamed forex movements and rising input costs on quarterly profit that missed estimates.

Hero will target a ramping up of exports and capacity to drive growth, after material cost increases during the quarter to end-March outstripped revenue growth as a weaker rupee raised the cost of imports.

"There was a lot of damage that happened to the foreign exchange fluctuations," said Ravi Sud, chief financial officer. "Out of whatever (cost) increase has come per unit in this quarter, about 70 to 75 percent is on account of forex."

Imports account for around 15 percent of the company's vehicle costs, Sud added. The Indian rupee weakened by around 13.5 percent against the dollar during the year to March 31.

Hero expects two-wheeler sales growth of 10 percent in the current fiscal year, said Anil Dua, senior vice-president of marketing and sales, outstripping industry growth as the company continues to increase its focus on a largely untapped rural market.

The company, which split from 26 year partner Honda Motor Co last year in an $850 million deal, said it had raised prices of most of its products by 500 rupees to 1,000 rupees ($9 to $19) with immediate effect.

Hero said in a statement that rising input costs were to blame for the hike. The company's motorcycles start at around 40,000 rupees.

Hero said net profit in the quarter to end-March was 6.04 billion rupees ($115 million), up 20.3 percent from a year previously, but less than the 6.12 billion rupees expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hero will begin exports to Latin America and Africa by mid-way through the fiscal year that ends in March 2013, and targets exports of 1 million vehicles a year by March 2016, Dua said, as the company looks to reduce its dependence on the local market.

Motorcycle sales in India, where Hero holds over 50 percent of the domestic market, grew by around 12 percent over the year to March 31 to 10.1 million vehicles, thanks in part to rising ownership costs putting off first-time buyers of cars.

But Hero faces increased competition from local rival Bajaj Auto, its former Japanese partner Honda, and other international manufacturers as the country's motorcycle market shifts upmarket.

Hero has access to Honda technology until 2014. Analysts say it requires substantial investment in its research and development capacity to boost internal expertise by then.

In February Hero announced a partnership agreement with U.S. superbike company Erik Buell Racing, and in March signed a research deal with Austrian engine manufacturer AVL. (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)