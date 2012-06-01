BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
June 1 India's Hero MotoCorp two-wheeled vehicle sales in May: May 2012 May 2011 Pct change TOTAL SALES 556,644 500,234 11.3 NOTE: Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.