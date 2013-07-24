India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
NEW DELHI Hero MotoCorp(HROM.NS), India's largest motorcycle maker, posted a 10.7 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, the fourth straight quarterly decline, as margin benefits from price increases were offset by sluggish sales volumes.
Hero reported a net profit of 5.49 billion rupees for the three months to end-June, compared with 6.15 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell to 61.27 billion rupees from 62.47 billion rupees.
Analysts on average had forecast a profit of 5.5 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hero's vehicle sales dropped 4 percent in the domestic market during the quarter, hurt by fuel price increases and subdued economic growth, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
Hero and its local rival Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) are also facing increased competition from Honda Motor Co (7267.T), which has been gaining ground in a market where two-wheelers account for the majority of passenger vehicles.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.