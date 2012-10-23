BRIEF-Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
MUMBAI Oct 23 India's Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, missed estimates with a 27 percent fall in net profit for the quarter to September-end, as net sales slumped by 11 percent.
Motorcycle sales growth in India has slumped in recent months as high interest rates and rising fuel costs dampen demand, while Hero's dominant market share has been eroded by an aggressive push by former partner Honda Motor Co.
Hero said profit for the July-September period was 4.41 billion rupees ($82.3 million), below market expectations of 4.87 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 53.5750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services