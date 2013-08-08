BRIEF-Subros Ltd approves NCD issue worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
MUMBAI Aug 8 Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest motorcycle maker, plans to launch 12 variants or upgrades in the current financial year ending March 2014 and would also expand in 10 more international markets.
Hero aims to double its vehicle sales to 100 million by 2020. It also plans to have 20 manufacturing plants worldwide by that year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Since splitting from partner Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been forced to invest heavily into export operations and technology tieups, even as domestic vehicle sales have remained subdued. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd
Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.42 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below.