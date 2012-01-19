BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
NEW DELHI Jan 19 Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, posted a 43 percent jump in quarterly net profit, in line with market estimates.
The company earned 6.13 billion rupees in the quarter to end-December, compared with 4.29 billion rupees a year earlier.
It reported net sales of 59.84 billion rupees, compared with 51.18 billion rupees in the year-ago period.
Analysts on average expected net profit for the third fiscal quarter to be 6.13 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sK8qPN) Further company coverage: