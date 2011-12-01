(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Dec 1 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Thursday its November sales rose 27.4 percent from a year earlier to 536,772.

Earlier this year, Hero Investments bought Honda Motor Co's 26 percent stake in Hero MotoCorp, and the company's name was changed from Hero Honda Motors. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)