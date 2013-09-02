China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
Sept 2 Hero MotoCorp Ltd's two-wheeler sales in August: August 2013 August 2012 Pct change TOTAL SALES 459,996 443,801 4 Note: Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* Says approved declaration of interim dividend of INR 0.53 per paid -up equity share of INR 2/- each Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n90YK3) Further company coverage:
* Says board meeting on March 30 for interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: