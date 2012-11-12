HONG KONG Nov 12 A unit of Dairy Farm
International Holdings Ltd is offering up to $152
million worth of shares in Indonesian retailer PT Hero
Supermarket, according to a term sheet of the
transaction seen by Reuters on Monday.
Dairy Farm is offering 444.1 million shares of Hero
Supermarket through its Mulgrave Corporation BV unit at an
indicative range of 2,950-3,300 rupiah each, the term sheet
said.
The price is equivalent to a discount of as much as 15.1
percent to Monday's closing price of 3,475 rupiah.
Bahana Securities and CLSA were hired as joint global
coordinators on the deal, with UBS also acting as
joint bookrunner.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Writing by Elzio Barreto)