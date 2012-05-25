May 25 Aerospace and industrial products maker
Heroux-Devtek Inc posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly
profit, helped by higher sales in its industrial business.
Net income for the fourth-quarter rose to C$9 million, or 29
Canadian cents per share, from C$8 million, or 26 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Sales for Heroux-Devtek, which makes landing gear, airframe
components and gas turbine parts, rose 3 percent to C$109.0
million.
Heroux-Devtek shares, which have risen 24 percent in past
four months, closed at C$8.28 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.