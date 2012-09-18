* Deciding how to add manufacturing capacity for China
* Expects to keep other existing joint ventures
* Rolling out Brookside candies across U.S. next year
* Shares up 1.1 percent in afternoon trade
By Martinne Geller
HERSHEY, Pa., Sept 18 Hershey Co's CEO
is deciding on his next step in China, but expects the U.S.
candy maker to remain with its partner there even after it took
sole ownership of its joint venture in India.
Hershey owns a factory in China with South Korea's Lotte
Shopping Co Ltd. The two companies sell enough
products to run their plant at about 90 percent capacity, and
Hershey Chief Executive Officer John Bilbrey sees it needing
more space very soon.
"We're looking now at what do we do next," Bilbrey said in
an interview at company headquarters in Hershey, Pennsylvania,
ahead of a new factory opening. "Do we joint venture again on an
additional factory or do we build our own factory? Do we do it
in Southeast Asia? We haven't answered that question."
Hershey, whose shares rose more than 1 percent, just spent
$300 million to modernize and double the size of a plant less
than two miles from where its founder Milton Hershey opened his
first chocolate factory in 1905.
The updated factory, which officially opened on Tuesday, can
make 70 million Hershey's Kisses a day, up from roughly 40
million before.
As for China, Bilbrey said another option is to move into
Lotte's other factories there, if space permits.
"I think we know enough to build (a factory) on our own, but
that may not be the most financially viable way to do it,"
Bilbrey said. He expects to make a decision in the next 12 to 18
months.
Another option is to acquire Lotte's confectionary business,
according to Bernstein Research analyst Alexia Howard.
In a research note last week, Howard wondered whether
Lotte's recent deal with electronics retailer Hi-mart Co
signaled a shift of focus away from candy. If so,
the candy business would be a good fit for Hershey, she said.
Bilbrey declined to comment on any upcoming acquisitions,
but he did affirm the company's intention to do deals.
"That definitely could be in the cards," said Morningstar
analyst Erin Lash. While she expects Hershey to pursue
acquisitions, she said one consideration was Hershey's control
by a trust whose main objective, in her opinion, is to preserve
strong cash flow.
When asked about the trust, which has a 30 percent economic
interest in the company but 80 percent of the voting rights,
Bilbrey said it was "very supportive" of the company's strategy.
TO GO IT ALONE OR NOT?
Many international joint ventures are structured with
eventual exit plans, so Bilbrey said it was no surprise when
Hershey moved earlier this month to buy out its Indian partner,
Godrej Consumer Products.
"We learned a lot from them," he said. "They were good
partners, but food is not a core competency for them. We got
ourselves to where it would be better for us to go on our way."
Just because Hershey bought out its Indian partner does not
mean it will buy out all its partners, Bilbrey said.
"This is not about 'do you always walk away from them,'" he
said, adding that he expects Hershey to continue to partner with
Lotte, for example.
Referring to a Brazilian venture Hershey has with Bauducco
Foods, he said he had no reason to believe that relationship
will change.
"That may go on in perpetuity because it's good for them,"
Bilbrey said. Since business is seasonal for the Brazilian maker
of panettone, an Italian holiday cake, it benefits from having a
partner to share the factory's costs, he said.
Along the same lines, Hershey is building a distribution
center in Canada with Italy's Ferrero.
Hershey has forecast 2012 sales of about $6.5 billion, with
about 15 percent of that coming from international markets. By
2017, the company expects revenue of about $10 billion, with
international sales accounting for about 20 percent.
Growth of the company's existing brands, such as Reese's,
Kit Kat, Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher, should bring the company
to about $9.3 billion, Bilbrey said. The remainder should come
from acquisitions.
Acquisition targets could include brands in international
markets or in the United States, in candy or in adjacent
categories such as snack bars or other nutritional products, he
said.
"We actively look all the time," said Bilbrey, whose
favorite candy bars are Hershey's Milk Chocolate with Almonds
and PayDay.
In December 2011, Hershey agreed to acquire Canada's
Brookside Foods, which makes chocolate-covered jelly candies.
Those candies, made with fruits like acai and pomegranate,
are sold only in Canada and in U.S. Costco Wholesale Corp
stores. But Hershey plans to roll them out widely
across the United States, starting in January.
Hershey shares were up 1.1 percent at $71.09 on Tuesday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. The wider market, as
measured by the Standard & Poor's 500 index, was down 0.3
percent.
(Editing By Ryan Woo, Tim Dobbyn and Lisa Von Ahn)