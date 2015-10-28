NEW YORK Oct 28 Chocolate maker Hershey Co
, long a staple of middle-class U.S. households, is
getting squeezed as consumers either pay up for fancier sweets
or seek more savings.
The maker of Hershey kisses and Reese's peanut butter cups
reported lower-than-expected U.S. sales on Wednesday and cut its
profit forecast for the year, sending shares down 6.5
percent. It has cut such forecasts for five quarters
in a row.
Hershey executives said the company is grappling with a
growing gap between low and high-income households in the United
States, which has changed buying patterns for many consumer
goods. On the high-end, consumers are more willing to pay up for
premium brands like Green & Black's organic chocolate bars. On
the low end, families hunt for greater discounts for products.
Across the board, consumers are making fewer trips to
stores, a trend that reduces impulse buying of chocolate bars
and other items. Retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
are devoting less space to promote products from Hershey and
other manufacturers as they respond to the new trends.
"We think the consumer bifurcation has been an important
driver," Hershey Chief Executive John P. Bilbrey said on an
investor call, referring to the growing wage gap. Bilbrey said
the company has secured more merchandising space for its
products in the holiday season and expected trends to improve in
the fourth quarter.
Companies ranging from Campbell Soup Co to Mondelez
International Inc have spoken of similar pressures in
the United States. Some have tried to introduce more products to
appeal to low-income consumers at convenience stores and dollar
stores.
"We are seeing a widening disparity between upper-income and
lower-income" consumers, said Mondelez CEO Irene Rosenfeld in an
interview. The maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies has
responded by increasing the variety of sizes, and prices, of its
products on sale.
Hershey has tried to keep up by diversifying its portfolio
and changing existing products to satisfy consumer preferences
for natural ingredients and protein. Earlier this year, the
company bought jerky-maker Krave Pure Foods Inc, and said it
would use simpler ingredients in its namesake chocolate bars and
kisses.
"The question now is whether Hershey's chocolate could see a
new era of somewhat slower growth based on health and wellness
concerns among consumers and the premiumization of the chocolate
category in the U.S.," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Alexia
Howard in a note.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by David Gregorio)