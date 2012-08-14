Aug 14 Hershey Co made nutritional
claims for its chocolate syrups that do not meet regulatory
guidelines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.
In a warning letter to the company dated Feb. 14, made
public on Tuesday, the FDA said the labels on Hershey's
Syrup+Calcium and its Syrup Sugar Free with Vitamin & Mineral
Fortification violate federal law.
The FDA said the company may not use the terms "plus" and
"fortification" on the labels because the products' nutritional
contents do not meet the guidelines needed to make such claims.
A spokesman for Hershey said the company had resolved the
matter. The label on the first product now says Syrup with
Calcium rather than Syrup+Calcium. In the case of the second
product, the word "fortification" has been removed.
The FDA said that in order to be used on a food label, the
amount of vitamins and minerals must equal at least 10 percent
of the reference daily intake, or meet other criteria that
Hershey's syrups had not met.