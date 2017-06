April 24 Hershey Co reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by price increases.

The maker of Reese's peanut butter cups, Twizzlers and Kit Kat bars reported net profit of $198.7 million, or 87 cents per share, for the first quarter, up from $160.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 96 cents per share.

Net sales rose to $1.73 billion from $1.56 billion a year earlier.