July 11 A member of the board of the charitable trust that controls Hershey Co has resigned, in a sign of turmoil at a time when the U.S. chocolate company has become an acquisition target for Mondelez International Inc.

Joan Steel, a Hershey trustee, resigned over the weekend, a spokesman for the trust said on Monday. He did not provide a reason for her resignation, but said the trust's board would continue to function with its nine remaining members until her replacement is named.

Steel could not be immediately reached for comment.

Steel's departure follows the resignations of Hershey trustees Richard Zilmer, John Fry and Stephanie Bell-Rose since last year, as the trust finds itself engulfed in a dispute with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office over its governance. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)