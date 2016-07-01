* Mondelez-Hershey merger would be world's largest cocoa
consumer
* Barry Callebaut is key supplier of cocoa, chocolate
products to both
* Market concentration could squeeze middlemen's margins
further
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK, July 1 When Olam International
agreed to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland Co's
cocoa processing business in December 2014, catapulting
it into the top echelon of bean buyers, confectioners worried
about its outsized power over prices.
Now, Mondelez International Inc's audacious bid on
Thursday for Hershey Co, to create by far the world's
largest cocoa buyer, could hand the bargaining chips in the
volatile niche market back to the candy makers. With more buying
power, candy makers could demand lower prices from traders
already operating on thin margins.
Hershey's board of directors unanimously rejected Mondelez's
$23 billion takeover bid on Thursday.
Even so, the combined company would cushion Mondelez from
wild swings in prices of key ingredients. Soaring cocoa, dairy
and nut prices forced some in recent years to raise prices, but
the sticker shock for sweet-toothed shoppers hurt sales.
But the bid also raised the specter of consolidation among
chocolate makers, which could create larger buyers of
commodities including cocoa and sugar, worrying middlemen who
have already seen their margins squeezed.
The additional pricing power of the new entity would be
"concerning," a veteran cocoa buyer said.
Mondelez is already the world's largest cocoa consumer, and
after a tie-up with Hershey it would consume 650,000 tonnes per
year, 50 percent more than the No. 2 consumer, Nestle SA
, according to the Cocoa Barometer publication by
nonprofit industry watchdog VOICE Network.
Global cocoa demand totals around 4 million tonnes annually.
"You create a huge giant as far as cocoa consumption is
concerned," said Antonie Fountain, VOICE managing director.
The most immediate questions raised by the potential deal
concern the companies' relationships with Swiss processor Barry
Callebaut AG, which became the world's largest
manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products after a 2013
purchase of Petra Foods' cocoa business.
In 2007, Barry Callebaut reached a deal to supply Hershey
with chocolate through 2022. Three years later, it agreed to
supply Kraft Foods - which spun off Mondelez in 2012 - with the
majority of its cocoa products and industrial chocolate
globally. It remains a top supplier after the spinoff, sources
said.
The fact that Barry Callebaut supplies both companies
reduces its risk of being squeezed out, but a combined company
would likely look for alternatives and exert some leverage on
prices, four industry experts each with decades of experience
said.
"If it were me, I would look to diversify away from Barry,"
said one of the sources. They spoke only on condition of
anonymity because they are not authorized to comment to the
press.
Representatives of Barry Callebaut and Cargill Inc
both declined to comment. Cocoa processor Blommer did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Growing purchasing power in the downstream sector would
squeeze already-tight margins among processors, one trade source
said. Grinders and processors have consolidated in response to
tight competition amid stagnant demand.
"This makes them one more powerful buyer in an already
consolidated industry," said a sugar trader with a global firm.
(Additional reporting by Chris Prentice and Marcy Nicholson in
New York, and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)