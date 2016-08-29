(Corrects third paragraph to say Hershey rejected a $23 billion
cash-and-stock offer by Mondelez in 'June', not 'July')
Aug 29 Mondelez International Inc said
it was "no longer pursuing" the acquisition of Hershey Co
, a month after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's
office unveiled the terms of a reform deal with the trust that
controls Hershey.
Shares of Mondelez, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury
chocolates, rose nearly 4 percent in extended trading on Monday,
while Hershey's shares plunged about 12 percent.
Hershey rejected a $23 billion cash-and-stock offer by
Mondelez in June.
"Following additional discussions, and taking into account
recent shareholder developments at Hershey, we determined that
there is no actionable path forward toward an agreement,"
Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld said on Monday.
The reform agreement for Hershey Trust came after an
investigation of several months by the Pennsylvania Attorney
General's office over the charitable trust's governance,
compensation and expenses.
The trust, set up by Hershey's eponymous founder a century
ago, holds 81 percent of the company's voting stock and a sale
is impossible without its approval.
"While we are disappointed in this outcome, we remain
disciplined in our approach to creating value, including through
acquisitions," Rosenfeld said on Monday.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)