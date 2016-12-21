BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Hershey Company, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, named Chief Operating Officer Michele Buck as its new president and chief executive effective March 1.
Buck replaces John P Bilbrey, who will continue as non-executive chairman. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03