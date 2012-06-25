June 25 Hershey Co said on Monday it now
expects net sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent in the long
term and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 8 percent to 10
percent.
"While acquisitions are difficult to predict, combined with
solid organic growth, we have aspirational goals of reaching $10
billion in net sales by the end of 2017," John Bilbrey,
Hershey's chief executive, said in a statement.
The company also announced a five-year plan to expand core
brands like Reese's peanut butter cups and Hershey's Kisses.
North America's largest chocolate maker also affirmed its
2012 earnings target of $3.11 per share to $3.17 per share,
excluding items.
Hershey had raised its 2012 forecast earlier this year after
it enjoyed relatively strong pricing power compared to its
peers.