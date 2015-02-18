Feb 18 Hershey Co said it would start
using simpler ingredients in its chocolate bars and kisses
brands, the latest chocolate maker yielding to U.S. consumers'
concerns about the quality and sourcing of food.
The company, which said it planned to use locally produced
milk, would shift to using simpler ingredients beginning this
year.
Kit-Kat maker Nestle's U.S. unit said on Tuesday
that it planned to remove artificial flavors and FDA-certified
colors from all Nestle chocolate candy by the end of 2015.
Hershey on Wednesday did not mention whether it would
consider dropping any ingredient because of the new policy.
Information on the sourcing, manufacturing and labeling of
the products would be made available on the packaging or online,
the company said.
The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company also reaffirmed its
full-year 2015 sales and profit forecast and also announced a
$250 million share buyback program.
The company's shares closed slightly higher at $106.95 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
