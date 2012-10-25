* Refiling to fix dateline
Oct 25 Hershey Co reported a quarterly
profit on Thursday that was slightly better than expected,
citing price increases and productivity gains.
Net income was $176.7 million, or 77 cents per share in the
third quarter, down from $196.7 million, or 86 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, including one-time charges and pension
expense, earnings were 87 cents per share. On that basis,
analysts on average were expecting 86 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose to $1.75 billion, from $1.62 billion a year
earlier.