July 25 Hershey Co reported higher
quarterly earnings on Thursday, aided by strong sales.
The snack food company said net income was $159.5 million,
or 70 cents per share, compared with $135.7 million, or 59 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.
Sales rose 7 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion a
year earlier.
The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook,
saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71.
Its prior forecast predicted earnings of $3.61 to $3.65.
