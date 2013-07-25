July 25 Hershey Co on Thursday reported
an 18 percent jump in second-quarter earnings and raised its
outlook for the year, boosted by a stronger demand for Reese's,
Kit Kat and Ice Breakers candy as well as lower commodity costs.
The company said profit rose to $159.5 million, or 70 cents
per share, from $135.7 million, or 59 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding plant expansion costs and pension expenses,
earnings were 72 cents per share, beating the analysts' average
estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It raised its forecast for 2013 earnings per share,
excluding special items, to a range of $3.68 to $3.71 from a
prior outlook of $3.61 to $3.65.
Sales rose 7 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.41 billion a
year earlier, in line with analysts' estimates.
Hershey said it expected full-year sales to increase about 7
percent.