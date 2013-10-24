BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday because of strong candy sales across the United States.
The chocolate company said net income was $233.0 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $176.3 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.04 per share.
Its sales rose 6.1 percent to $1.85 billion, from $1.75 billion in the third quarter of 2012.
Hershey stood by its full-year earnings forecast, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71 in fiscal year 2014.
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )