Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday because of strong candy sales across the United States.

The chocolate company said net income was $233.0 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $176.3 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were $1.04 per share.

Its sales rose 6.1 percent to $1.85 billion, from $1.75 billion in the third quarter of 2012.

Hershey stood by its full-year earnings forecast, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71 in fiscal year 2014.