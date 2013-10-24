BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by strong sales of its candies including Reese's, Kit Kat and Ice Breakers.
The No. 1 candy producer in the United States said third-quarter net income was $233.0 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $176.3 million, or 77 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items such as pension costs and factory expansion expenses, earnings per share were $1.04, beating the analysts' average estimate of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 6.1 percent to $1.85 billion, from $1.75 billion in the third quarter of 2012. Analysts were expecting sales of $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hershey stood by its full-year earnings forecast, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71 in fiscal year 2014. The company also said it expected full-year sales to increase about 7 percent.
In January, the company will launch its first new brand in the United States in 30 years. Lancaster Soft Cremes will come in three flavors - caramel, vanilla and caramel, and vanilla and raspberry - the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said earlier this month.
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )