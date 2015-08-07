* 2nd-quarter sales $1.58 bln vs est. $1.62 bln
* Says North America volumes down on price hikes
* Shares fall about 4 pct
(Adds details from conference call; updates shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Aug 7 Chocolate maker Hershey Co
reported flat quarterly sales for the first time in over five
years as volumes fell in North America due to price hikes and
demand was weak in China.
The maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
also cut its full-year sales forecast for the fourth time.
The company's shares fell about 4 percent on Friday.
Slowing economic growth in China has weakened spending on
non-essential consumer items, including Hershey's Kisses
chocolates, which are popular gift items.
Hershey said it faced more competition in China as rivals
increased discounts and promotions to boost sales after weak
consumer spending during the Chinese New Year shopping period.
The company also said that profit and sales in its
China-based Shanghai Golden Monkey candy and snacks business
have been way below its expectations.
"None of us are happy with the developments around the
Shanghai Golden Monkey acquisition and integration," Chief
Financial Officer Patricia Little said on a conference call.
Hershey said it would replace Shanghai Golden Monkey's
chairman. The company also said it expected to buy the remaining
20 percent stake in the business in the fourth quarter and was
determining the price.
Hershey bought 80 percent in Shanghai Golden Monkey last
year for about $394 million and was scheduled to buy the
remaining stake for about $98 million in September.
The 121-year old company is under pressure also in the
United States, its biggest market, as consumers increasingly
turn calorie-conscious.
Hershey's volumes in North America were hurt in the second
quarter also after it raised prices last year to reflect higher
cocoa and milk costs. The price hikes boosted North America net
sales by 1.8 percent to $1.40 billion in the quarter ended July
5.
Sales in markets outside North America fell 12.1 percent.
Hershey cut its net sales growth forecast for 2015 to about
1.5-2.5 percent from 2.5-3.5 percent.
The company reported a net loss of $99.9 million, or 47
cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit, mainly due
to a $249.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related
to Shanghai Golden Monkey.
Excluding items, Hershey earned 78 cents per share.
Net sales were flat at $1.58 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 75 cents per
share and revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Hershey's shares were down 3 percent at $89.30 on the New
York Stock Exchange in morning trading.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)