Oct 28 Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 31 percent slump in quarterly profit, hurt by weak demand for candy, mint and gum in North America.

The company's net income fell to $154.8 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 4, from $223.7 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales were nearly flat at $1.96 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)