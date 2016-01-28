BRIEF-Medtronic Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint
* Medtronic resolute onyx(tm) 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint in extra-small vessels at one-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales, hurt by weak demand in China and a strong dollar.
Net income rose to $213.4 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $202.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Medtronic resolute onyx(tm) 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint in extra-small vessels at one-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru