Jan 28 Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales, hurt by weak demand in China and a strong dollar.

Net income rose to $213.4 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $202.5 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)