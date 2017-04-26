BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Hershey Co, the maker of Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the launch of new chocolates boosted demand in the United States.
However, net income attributable to the company fell to $125 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $229.8 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included a $208.7 million asset impairment charge.
Net sales rose to $1.88 billion from $1.83 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results