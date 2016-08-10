Aug 10 The board of the $12 billion charitable
trust that controls Hershey Co. will meet this week to
discuss appointing new members, a spokesman for the trust's
board said, as it embarks on its biggest overhaul in more than a
decade.
Under a reform agreement announced last month with the
Pennsylvania attorney general's office, its sole overseer, the
trust will appoint up to nine new board members by the end of
2017. The agreement dictates that the trust must try to recruit
members with training and experience in financial investments,
in addition to education and social care -- a requirement that
could influence its stance on any renewed bid by Mondelez
International Inc for Hershey Co.
Hershey Co. rejected Mondelez's $23 billion bid in June
without providing a reason publicly, though sources familiar
with the deliberations said Hershey Co.'s board deemed the price
offered to be too low for the trust to seriously consider it.
With two-thirds of the trust's investment comprising of
Hershey Co. stock, some financial experts say it should consider
opportunities to diversify its holdings and reduce its exposure
to risks such as a major fall in commodities prices.
"If the trust is bringing financial people on board, I would
expect that they would look at it primarily from a financial
standpoint. And that is to say if [a deal] makes good financial
sense, let's at least pursue a very good offer," said Bill
Brill, a former member of the alumni board of the Milton Hershey
School, which the trust funds and operates.
The reform agreement calls for the trust's board to be
expanded from 10 members to 13, and for five members to resign
in order for 10-year terms to be enforced. One trustee resigned
last month, leaving a total of nine openings.
The attorney general's office has to be given 30 days notice
under the agreement to review new trust appointments.
The trust is working with executive recruitment firm
Heidrick & Struggles International Inc to identify and hire new
trustees, sources familiar with the situation said, asking not
to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.
Heidrick & Struggles declined to comment.
The attorney general's office pushed for the reform
agreement to improve the trust's governance amid allegations of
profligacy, self-dealing, and disregard for term limits.
FEASTING ON HERSHEY CO.
The trust was set up more than a century ago by Hershey
Co.'s founder Milton Hershey with a mandate to run a school for
underprivileged children "in perpetuity", with the remainder in
assets such as mutual funds and real estate.
Feasting on Hershey Co. stock has paid off handsomely for
the trust thus far. The shares have returned a 384 percent gain
for the trust, including dividends. The S&P 500 Index, by
comparison, has posted a 133 percent total return.
However, some experts argue that more trustees with an asset
management background are likely to express concern that a
commodities shock or a sharp consumer shift to healthier food
options could deal the trust a serious blow.
Hershey Co.'s growth has already slowed in the last two
years as competitors such as Mars Inc. expand their offerings
and premium players such as Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli
AG entered the U.S. market.
"What's wrong with the Hershey Trust is that it has a
breathtaking concentration in the stock of a single company,"
said Robert Sitkoff, a Harvard Law School professor specializing
in wills, trusts, estates, and fiduciary administration.
Mondelez's offer was half in cash and half in stock, sources
have said. This means the new board members of the trust, whose
approval is needed for a sale of Hershey Co., could use such a
transaction to substantially reduce its exposure.
"The (trust's) board is satisfied that the asset portfolio
is being managed in a responsible manner," said Kent Jarrell,
the spokesman for the trust's board. Hershey Co. declined to
comment.
Even if the trust does decide to explore a sale of Hershey
Co., it can still be overruled. In 2002, the trust put Hershey
Co. up for sale, citing a need to diversify its holdings. At the
last minute, it pulled the plug on a sale to chewing gum maker
Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co for $12.5 billion, after the attorney
general's office successfully petitioned a court to block the
offer amid local community protests.
Pennsylvania state senator John Rafferty, the Republican
candidate for attorney general in the upcoming November
election, has said he does not think diversification is always
necessary, and has expressed "serious reservations" about a
potential sale to Mondelez.
Democrat candidate Josh Shapiro has said he will "vigorously
protect Hershey's continued success in Pennsylvania" and protect
it from "multi-national corporations and Wall Street investors
willing to destroy Pennsylvania jobs for their own profit."
