BRIEF-National Bank increases dividend of its common share
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 6 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by volume growth at its core brands.
The maker of Kit Kat, Twizzlers and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups reported first-quarter revenue of $1.83 billion.
Net income rose to $241.9 million, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter, from $198.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.09 per share.
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid