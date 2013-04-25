April 25 Chocolate maker Hershey Co reported a 6 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by volume growth at its core brands.

The maker of Kit Kat, Twizzlers and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups reported first-quarter revenue of $1.83 billion.

Net income rose to $241.9 million, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter, from $198.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.09 per share.