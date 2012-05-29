NEW YORK May 29 Writer Herta Müller went from
being a teacher who lost her job and lived under constant threat
for refusing to cooperate with former Romanian dictator Nicolae
Ceaucescu's secret police, to winning the Nobel Prize for
literature in 2009.
Müller, 58, has lived in Berlin since emigrating from her
native Romania in 1987, but the suffering of people living under
dictatorships is never far from her mind - or her writing.
In her latest novel, "The Hunger Angel," Müller tells the
story of 17-year-old Leo Auberg, an ethnically Saxon Romanian
who is coming to terms with his homosexuality in rural Romania
in 1945.
His life is interrupted when Soviet soldiers send him to a
labor camp over the border, where he witnesses his fellow
villagers be corrupted by the circumstances, and tries to
preserve the better facets of himself.
Müller spoke with Reuters during her U.S. tour about the
book and life under totalitarian regimes.
Q: You lived under a draconian regime in Ceaucescu's
Romania, and before that your mother was deported to a Soviet
labor camp in 1945, just like Leo. How much of the book is based
on your own experiences, and those of people close to you?
A: "Most of the things I know are from Oskar Pastior, the
poet. He's the protagonist under the name of Leo. That's really
the reason why the book's protagonist was a gay man. He told me
so much that my mother's experiences slipped into the periphery,
because my mother didn't tell me that much ... I also read a lot
about the subject - lots of books by people who just wrote down
their experiences.
"Most were not high literature, just personal accounts
often published by small publishing houses or by the authors
themselves. I read one book specifically about the women in the
gulag because that was something Oskar couldn't really tell me
anything about."
Q: In addition to Oskar, you have heard and read many
accounts of surviving the types of suffering you write about in
"The Hunger Angel." Did you find any commonalities emerging from
these stories?
A: "It seems to be something very individual. Everyone had
their own methods to deal with hardship. For example, in
Pastior's case, it was his grandmother saying 'I know you will
come back' that kept him going (also for Leo in the novel). My
mother probably prayed, other people sang. Everybody seems to
have had their own way of holding on to life."
Q: In the book, Leo talks about how people lose parts of
themselves under such adverse circumstances - even the qualities
that they think are immutable parts of their cores. Do you think
there are any human qualities or habits that remain constant,
regardless of circumstances?
A: "Again, I think it's a matter of individual strategies,
but Pastior said that in the camp, it was the intellectuals who
lost their humanity first because they depend on a more
complicated construction (of morality and the world) that
doesn't function anymore when civilization breaks down.
"Simple people will just say, 'This is all right, this is
not all right, this is not how things should be done.' This type
of black-and-white morality is much more effective in a
situation like that, much more effective than the complicated,
intellectual form of morality ... In every dictatorship, a large
number of intellectuals take part in the government's crimes."
Q: In this book everyday objects play a large role in the
story. What role do objects play in people's experiences and in
the way we define our existences?
A: "I believe that beyond writing, physical objects play a
very important part in life, and we define ourselves through
objects. When we make distinctions between rich and poor, the
rich are the ones who have many or even too many objects. We
have these categories that are based on objects. In the end,
our status is defined by what we own.
"In the camp, you have nothing, and on top of it you have
been disowned as a person because of the whole militarized
structure. There's nothing but orders. In that context, personal
objects become very valuable, like the silk scarf Leo had
brought from home. We always define ourselves through objects,
but when we have them, it's so self-evident that we don't think
about.
"For refugees and people who have to flee, all of sudden
they don't have anything anymore. When everything is taken away
from them or they have to leave it behind, then they really
notice that they have nothing anymore."
Q: What do you hope readers will get out of your book that
can be applied to the present world?
A: "I do hope they'll get something, because I've learned a
lot from other people's books. When you live in a dictatorship,
you always ask yourself, how did it get here? How did it happen
that everybody has so much fear? With that in mind, I've read a
lot of literature and non-fiction books because I wanted to know
how this works...
"My hope is that if you read my book, you will learn
something about how dictatorships work. Living in a democracy,
it can't hurt to do that."
Q: You have won many awards for your writing, most notably
the Nobel Prize for literature in 2009. Do you feel any pressure
to outdo yourself?
A: "Every award is something outside of me, and outside of
my writing. Whether it's the Nobel Prize or any other prize, it
doesn't help me with writing whatsoever. When I'm writing, it's
the farthest thing from my mind. I don't really feel any
pressure because I don't owe anything to anybody except myself,
because I cannot do anything but what I'm doing. That's enough
pressure, otherwise I can't bear it. I can't write for others
when I write. It has to be for me."
(Reporting By Andrea Burzynski; editing by Patricia Reaney)