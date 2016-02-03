(Steffen Hertog is an associate professor of comparative
politics at the London School of Economics and Political
Science. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Steffen Hertog
Feb 3 Ask almost any Saudi citizen which
institution works best in his country and the answer will be
Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant. Ask international
oilmen what is the best-run national oil company in OPEC and the
reply will be the same.
Given the company's exemplary reputation, it is surprising
that the Saudi kingdom's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman
mentioned his interest in selling off parts of Aramco to private
investors in an interview with the Economist published on Jan.
6. The prince's words carry weight, as he has become the
kingdom's de facto leader in economic and, to an important
extent, foreign and security policy.
Even the public mentioning of a potential share sale
reflects a fundamental shift in the way policy is made in Saudi
Arabia: from the cautious, collective and consensual rule of a
previous generation of princes who governed the kingdom for more
than 70 years, to a daring, quick-fire policy style driven by
the dominant personality of one young prince, Mohammad bin
Salman. Backed up by economic advisers from the private sector,
he has spoken about the introduction of new taxes, the
privatization of health and education services, and the trimming
of the public payroll - all of which had been political no-go
areas for the last five decades. He is also widely seen as the
driving force behind Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen.
Aramco produces more than 70 percent of the Saudi
government's revenue and has been a near-sacred entity ever
since the Saudi state gradually bought out its original American
owners in the 1970s. The process differed from the forced
nationalizations of Western oil assets in other OPEC countries:
Instead of letting the kingdom's national oil company Petromin
take over Aramco, the princes decided to preserve the company's
American managerial structures and gradually "Saudiize" its
ranks. Petromin, riddled by corruption like many national oil
companies in OPEC, was allowed to quietly wither away.
The result has been a state within a state with its own
Americanized corporate culture and social rules. Aramco
compounds are the only places in the kingdom where genders mix
in the workplace and women are allowed to drive. The company,
whose working language is English, operates its own residential
cities, hospitals, and schools. It has a unique reputation for
efficiency among Saudi institutions and is the number one
employer for bright young Saudis.
To preserve this exceptional status, however, Aramco has
been governed like a fortress. Although leading Western
executives serve on its board, the company publishes very little
information about its operations, let alone finances. Royal
protection has kept the rest of the Saudi technocracy, and even
senior Al Saud family members, at arm's length from the company,
which enjoys a high level of operational autonomy. Company
employees - known as "Aramcons" - typically see this separation
from the public and the rest of government as a key ingredient
to their company's success.
The shape of a potential Aramco IPO is unclear; the
government might well end up listing just some downstream assets
in refining instead of the core company that guards the
kingdom's oil assets. Many Aramco executives, aghast at the
prospect of losing their autonomy, certainly hope and lobby for
such an outcome.
Yet the company's top leadership has confirmed that it is
also considering listing core upstream assets. Going by the
value of the oil reserves it controls, Aramco could easily be
the world's most valuable company. An IPO could attract large
inflows of international capital at a time when the kingdom has
been suffering from flight of private capital. It would add
depth to the Saudi stock market in which millions of small Saudi
investors are active. Mohammad bin Salman himself has mentioned
that an IPO would increase transparency and reduce the risk of
corruption. Foreign institutional shareholders could improve
corporate discipline, and Aramco's semi-private status could
allow it to turn itself into more of an international oil
company along the lines of Norway's Statoil, competing with oil
multinationals in overseas markets.
And yet, taking Aramco out of its shell even for a minority
listing would create operational and political risks for the
Saudi state's most critical asset. Given capacity constraints in
the rest of the Saudi administration, the company has
increasingly been used as the government's de facto project
management office for high priority infrastructure, building a
$10 billion science and technology university, sports stadiums,
and an industrial city in the kingdom's underdeveloped South.
Such non-core activities would be hard to reconcile with the
commercial mandate of a listed company.
An IPO would also likely require the publication of updated
oil reserve estimates, which have not been restated since the
late 1980s, when Aramco ceased being incorporated in Delaware
and become an entity under Saudi law. It would need to publish a
profit and loss statement, giving detailed insights into the
kingdom's main source of revenue and thereby indirectly
enforcing more transparency in the country's national budget,
about which little information is shared publicly. This could,
among other things, affect the administration of allowances for
the Al Saud family's thousands of princes, which as far as we
know are deducted before the (hitherto unknown) Aramco revenue
reaches the official budget. All this would constitute a radical
departure from the traditional secrecy around Aramco and its
revenues.
Some of Aramco's shares would likely be reserved for Saudi
retail investors. This would give millions of individuals a
stake in the company and engender public and not necessarily
well-informed debate about its strategy. Investor behavior in
Saudi Arabia tends to be volatile and herd-driven. As stock
prices fluctuate, the government could face recriminations for
either selling Aramco too cheaply - flogging the family silver
for peanuts - or too dearly - exploiting retail investors.
Finally, the valuation of Aramco would be strongly affected by
the government's oil revenue regime, which is currently
unpublished: If the government taxes most of the company's
profits, dividends for shareholders will become low, pushing the
stock's value and revenue from the IPO down. If taxes are
modest, the stock could be very valuable, but the government
would have sold off part of its most important revenue source.
Keeping Aramco's core assets in a separate, secretive
fortress might be the prudent option. It is likely that many of
the older technocrats counsel this course in Riyadh right now.
In the old days, their counsel would have prevailed. But if
there is one thing that old Saudi hands can agree on, it is that
life in the kingdom has become less predictable - even for Saudi
Aramco.
(By Steffen Hertog)