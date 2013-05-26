May 26 U.S. car rental company Hertz Global
Holdings Inc is poised for a long run of earnings and
revenue growth and the stock could be worth 70 percent more in
two years, the Barron's financial news weekly said in its May 27
edition.
The car rental industry, tied closely to airline traffic and
hotel bookings, is seeing strong volumes, helped by a recovery
in business travel in the United States. Hertz, which primarily
serves corporate customers, is also benefiting from the
acquisition of Dollar Thrifty, a big player in the leisure and
lower-priced rental market.
Hertz, No. 2 in the U.S. car rental market behind privately
held Enterprise, will gain from domestic travel which is
expected to hit a record high this year, Barron's said.
"Consolidation should bring firmer pricing to the industry
and a recent acquisition should allow Hertz to pursue new growth
opportunities across more brands," Barron's said.
In the past decade, the number of major car rental companies
has dropped from six to three.
In the first quarter, Hertz brand rental rates at airports
rose 5.3 percent, Barron's said.
Park Ridge, New Jersey-based Hertz forecasts that revenue,
which rose 8.7 percent last year to $9.02 billion, will climb as
much as 13.5 percent annually through 2015, and that earnings
will come in at $3.10 to $3.30 a share. Apply last week's
multiple of 13 times current earnings to that forecast, and the
stock is worth $43, Barron's says.
Hertz shares, up about 50 percent this year, closed at
$25.20 on Friday.
Hertz does face the challenge of replacing and disposing of
cars, and no one is quite sure how Japan's newly cheap yen will
affect the prices of new and used vehicles, Barron's said.