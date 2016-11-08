LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Hertz's recently issued euro bond
tumbled in the secondary market on Tuesday, on concerns that the
car rental giant's slashed profit forecast could cause covenant
troubles.
Hertz's 225m 4.125% 2021 bond fell around four points to a
cash price bid of 99.50 during the morning in Europe, according
to Tradeweb.
But the bonds took another steep leg downwards after the
company's share price plummeted 50%, bid at 95.75 by 5:00pm
London time. An investor said he saw the notes marked as low as
93.50, noting that comments around covenants on a Tuesday
investor call had spooked the market.
The US-listed firm on Monday forecast adjusted EPS of
US$0.51-$0.88 for the year, compared with its earlier estimate
of US$2.75-$3.50 per share. In the third quarter its net income
from continuing operations fell 79.7% to US$44m from a year
earlier.
Hertz had been targeting reported net leverage in the
high-3x range for the end of the year, but on the analyst call
CFO Tom Kennedy said this is now expected to be in "high-4 to 5x
range".
The leverage covenant on the company's senior revolving
credit facility steps down to 4.7x in the fourth quarter, but
the covenant is calculated differently to reported leverage. It
allows add-backs on expected cost savings, capped at 25% of
reported Ebitda.
"Even at the low end of our guidance we expect to remain in
compliance with our leverage covenant," Kennedy said on the
call.
"It is also important to note that no other debt instruments
contain cross defaults to the senior revolving credit facility,
they only contain cross acceleration triggers."
The investor said these comments had done little to reassure
the market given how close the company appears to be to skirting
a covenant breach.
"No matter what, it's going to be really tight," he said.
The company sold the bond on September 13, two weeks before
the close of the third quarter on September 30. A second
investor said the situation that led to the material guidance
revision should have been clear to the company at that time.
"This bad trend of companies reporting poor numbers after
issuing debt keeps on going up - and investors just aren't
holding people to account," he said.
"This 'we buy any coupon' mentality is not good!"
Hertz's results also knocked the bonds of peer Avis, which
saw its 300m 4.125% 2024 note slip a point to 97.125. These
were also issued at par in September, but sold off a week later
following cautious comments around European demand from the
company's CFO at a high-yield conference.
French rental car firm Europcar's bonds were less affected,
with all of its outstanding notes trading above 103.
A third investor attributed this to the company having very
little exposure to the residual value risk of vehicles, with the
poor results at Hertz largely triggered by a substantial
depreciation adjustment to its fleet.
"The operating model for European rental cars is that the
carmakers sell you cars with a guaranteed buyback," he said.
"More than 90% of Europcar's fleet is covered by this."
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Alex Chambers and Ian
Edmondson)