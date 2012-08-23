Aug 22 Hertz Global Holdings Inc, trying to bring life to a stalled deal for Dollar Thrifty Automotive , has begun asking shareholders for the price at which they would sell the company, Bloomberg News reported.

This month, Dollar Thrifty, considered the last big prize in the U.S. car rental industry, urged Hertz to put an end to two years of takeover offers by making a compelling bid to settle the matter.

Hertz has contacted shareholders in recent weeks to gauge how much they would demand, Bloomberg News said, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the process. Hertz has begun talks with potential lenders in preparation for a bid within two weeks, one source told the news service.

Recent strength in corporate loan and junk bond markets has been reviving takeover activity lately.

A Hertz spokesman was not immediately available for comment after normal business hours.

Dollar Thrifty has attracted several bids from Hertz and Avis Budget Group in recent years. Antitrust issues have clouded the process.