Aug 22 Hertz Global Holdings Inc, trying
to bring life to a stalled deal for Dollar Thrifty Automotive
, has begun asking shareholders for the price at which
they would sell the company, Bloomberg News reported.
This month, Dollar Thrifty, considered the last big prize in
the U.S. car rental industry, urged Hertz to put an end to two
years of takeover offers by making a compelling bid to settle
the matter.
Hertz has contacted shareholders in recent weeks to gauge
how much they would demand, Bloomberg News said, citing three
unidentified people with knowledge of the process. Hertz has
begun talks with potential lenders in preparation for a bid
within two weeks, one source told the news service.
Recent strength in corporate loan and junk bond markets has
been reviving takeover activity lately.
A Hertz spokesman was not immediately available for comment
after normal business hours.
Dollar Thrifty has attracted several bids from Hertz and
Avis Budget Group in recent years. Antitrust issues have
clouded the process.